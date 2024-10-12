Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Tilray has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

