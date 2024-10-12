Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $243.75 million and $3.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02396827 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,818,403.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

