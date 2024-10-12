Thomas J. Etergino Sells 2,816 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $12,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,954.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.98. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,082 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

