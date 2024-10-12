Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 31,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 263,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$36.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

Featured Stories

