Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

