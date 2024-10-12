Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.
About Theratechnologies
