Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 0.8 %

THTX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

