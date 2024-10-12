Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Trading Down 0.8 %
THTX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.58.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
