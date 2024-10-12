Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.