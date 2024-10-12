Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.58.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.