The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lifted by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

