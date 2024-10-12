The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

