The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

