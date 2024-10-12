The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,185,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,399,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

