The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291,769 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 254,356 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $187.76 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,491 shares in the company, valued at $99,468,842.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

