The Pennant Group’s (PNTG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNTG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.