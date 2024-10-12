The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marcus has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.91 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 294,593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 133.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 71.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183,909 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCS. Benchmark upped their price objective on Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Marcus

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.