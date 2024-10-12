The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $410.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.18 and a 200-day moving average of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $407.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

