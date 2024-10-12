The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $412.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $420.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.09.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

