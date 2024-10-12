The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ESCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON ESCT opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.61. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 135.50 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.49). The firm has a market cap of £696.92 million, a P/E ratio of 883.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get The European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.