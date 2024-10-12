The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 845.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $350.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

