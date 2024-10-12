The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Allstate were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 757.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 300,572 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $43,909,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ALL opened at $188.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $193.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.