TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.13.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in TFI International by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

