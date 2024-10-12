Tesla’s (TSLA) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a $124.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.72.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.61. The company has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

