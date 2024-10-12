Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.72.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.61. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.