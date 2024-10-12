Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after buying an additional 412,872 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

