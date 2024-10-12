Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 8.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.