Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Terreno Realty to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

