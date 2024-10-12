Terra Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $259.81 million and $21.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

