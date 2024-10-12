Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Evercore ISI currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Teradyne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

