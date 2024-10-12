Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.20. 283,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,176,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Northwestern University acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $756,000.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.