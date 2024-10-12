TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Decreased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $147.51 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.