TD Cowen Downgrades PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $183.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

