TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

TSI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,234. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

