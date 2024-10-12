Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.56). Approximately 11,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 96,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.53).

Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 691.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 645.28. The stock has a market cap of £396.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,152.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.70.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

