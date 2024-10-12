Targa Resources Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Targa Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

TRGP opened at $165.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531,882.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

