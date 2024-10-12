TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after buying an additional 795,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

