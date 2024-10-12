Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 7% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Syscoin has a market cap of $83.18 million and $2.54 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,017.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00525475 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00072964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

