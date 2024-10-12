Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 101.9% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

