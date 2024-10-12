Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions makes up approximately 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.