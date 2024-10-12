Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 41,929 shares.
Symphony International Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36.
Symphony International Company Profile
Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.
