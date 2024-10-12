Susquehanna Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $675.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $680.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $804.57.

KLA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $803.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $771.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $763.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,579.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

