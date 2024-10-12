Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -112.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,880,000 after acquiring an additional 73,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.