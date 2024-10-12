Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Up 66.8% in September

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 222,300 shares. Currently, 30.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 70,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $679.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($9.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

