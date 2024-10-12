SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 97.7% in September

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,081,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

HYSR stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,486. SunHydrogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

SunHydrogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.