SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 97.7% in September

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,081,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Stock Performance
HYSR stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,486. SunHydrogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
