Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 536,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 624,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $562.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,320.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,320.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.