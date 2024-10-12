Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.20.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SUI opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.