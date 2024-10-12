Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,246,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

