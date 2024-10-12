Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

CVX traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The company has a market cap of $277.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.