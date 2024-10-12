Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €56.75 ($62.36) and last traded at €56.65 ($62.25). 20,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.50 ($62.09).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of €57.27 and a 200 day moving average of €59.99.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

