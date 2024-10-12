Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $25,574.28 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.63 or 0.03921302 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00045381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

