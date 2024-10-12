Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $15.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

