StockNews.com Lowers Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,209.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,209.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,451 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2,785.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 645,145 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,628,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.